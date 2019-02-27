Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham manager says Premier League title now 'impossible'

Spurs have now lost eight of their 28 league games this season after a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino says it is "impossible" for Tottenham to win the Premier League title after defeat at London rivals Chelsea.

With 10 games remaining, Spurs sit nine points behind leaders Liverpool having suffered back-to-back losses.

Spurs lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, four days after being beaten 2-1 at Burnley.

"We made mistakes and lost the game, that is why we are disappointed," Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day.

Tottenham's poor showing against Chelsea saw them fail to get a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, leaving striker Harry Kane frustrated.

Pochettino's side have challenged for the title in recent seasons but fallen away at crucial moments - a defeat against the Blues in 2016 handed Leicester the title that season.

They will now be looking behind them instead of in front, as fifth-placed Manchester United's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace cut the gap on third-placed Spurs to five points.

Pedro scored with Chelsea only shot on target, while the second came courtesy of Kieran Tripper's own goal.

Pochettino said: "Chelsea had one shot on target and one goal and we didn't shoot - its difficult that way to win and we weren't solid enough. In the small details the result was decided for Chelsea.

"The competition will put us in our place. It's a 10-month competition, not just three or four months. We are disappointed now.

"After Burnley I said it was difficult, and tonight makes it impossible to fight Man City and Liverpool.

"Only they can win the league - we must fight to win games and to be fair."