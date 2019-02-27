Premier League quick stats: Liverpool, Mane, Aguero and Southampton

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool maintained their place at the top of the Premier League with a resounding win over Watford at Anfield.

Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both scored twice in the Reds' 5-0 victory, while Sergio Aguero's second-half penalty helped Manchester City beat West Ham 1-0.

Elsewhere, Chelsea recovered from Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat with a 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the best of Wednesday's Premier League stats:

  • Liverpool's victory means the Reds now have 69 points with just 10 matches remaining in the Premier League; each of the previous seven sides to amass such a tally after 28 matches have gone on to win the title.
  • Mane's two goals for Liverpool were his 13th and 14th Premier League strikes of the season, the most he has ever netted in a single campaign in the competition.
  • City striker Aguero has been directly involved in 74 goals (59 goals and 15 assists) in 80 Premier League appearances since Pep Guardiola took over in August 2016 - only Harry Kane has been directly involved in more in that time (87).
  • Guardiola has more top-flight league wins against Manuel Pellegrini (9) than he does against any other opposition manager.
  • Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Spurs in all competitions (W21 D11).
  • Tottenham failed to land a shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2013 against Liverpool.
  • Man Utd have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history.
  • Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has lost more Premier League matches against Man Utd (12) than he has against any other side.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games (W12 D2), winning each of the last eight in a row.
  • Bournemouth's goal was the 1,000th Arsenal have conceded in Premier League history, becoming the eighth team to have shipped that many in the competition.
  • Southampton have won two of their last four Premier League home games (D1 L1), as many wins as they managed in their previous 21 at St Mary's (D10 L9).

