Premier League quick stats: Liverpool, Mane, Aguero and Southampton

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool maintained their place at the top of the Premier League with a resounding win over Watford at Anfield.

Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both scored twice in the Reds' 5-0 victory, while Sergio Aguero's second-half penalty helped Manchester City beat West Ham 1-0.

Elsewhere, Chelsea recovered from Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat with a 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the best of Wednesday's Premier League stats: