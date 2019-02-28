Derek McInnes: Aberdeen 'miles away' from meeting fans' demands

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen players can only apologise to fans - McInnes

Aberdeen were "miles away" from meeting the demands of their expectant fans in their defeat against Hamilton Academical, says manager Derek McInnes.

The 2-0 loss was a fifth home league game without a victory, in contrast to a club-record seven away wins in a row.

A "bitterly disappointed" McInnes lamented a "lack of aggression, lack of confidence and lack of responsibility in taking chances".

"I can only apologise to the supporters for the level of performance," he said.

"Clearly we expect far more of ourselves. We have to make sure we are competitive all of the time, not just in some games.

"The more aggressive team won the game, the team that looked as if the points were more important to them, the team who had the bigger cause."

Aberdeen have lost at home against Celtic, Rangers and now Hamilton, as well as drawing with Kilmarnock and St Mirren, at Pittodrie in the Premiership since beating Hearts 2-0 on 22 December.

They are now 16 points adrift of leaders Celtic and eight behind second-placed Rangers, who they host in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

"When I first came here there was always this finger pointing at the team, that they didn't enjoy playing at home - the players admitted that to me," McInnes added.

"There is demand here, but you have got to deal with that, and we've always dealt with that in the last six years or so.

"We want players who are brave enough to get on to the ball, if it is 0-0 or we are losing a game here, still having the confidence to go and make things happen. For me that is what an Aberdeen player should be, and we were miles away from that tonight.

"The away form - breaking records - is all fine and well, but you can't do what you want to do in any competition unless you are strong at home, and enjoy playing at home."

'Home results deplorable' - analysis

Former Aberdeen manager and captain Willie Miller on BBC Sportsound

I thought defensively Hamilton were brilliant. They are in your face, they work hard. they close you down. They don't give you a minute, they make it scrappy.

"But Aberdeen fell into that hole and reverted - because they were under so much pressure - to just playing the ball forward. Their home results have been deplorable of late.