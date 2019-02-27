International friendly: Wales Women v Ireland Women

Jayne Ludlow has named eight players under the age of 21 in her squad to face Republic of Ireland

Wales and the Republic of Ireland go head-to-head in the first of two friendly games in Marbella on Thursday.

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle and Natasha Harding at her disposal however Elise Hughes and Anna Filbey miss out.

The Republic have Megan Campbell available for the first time in 17 months after long recovery from tearing her anterior cruciate ligament.

Kick off in Marbella is at 15:00 GMT before the sides meet again on Tuesday.

"It's an opportunity for us to give the squad of 24 some game time," said Ludlow.

"You know international players learn from playing international games.

"It's all well and good being in the environment developing in a certain manner, but you have to step on the pitch."