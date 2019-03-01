Quiz: Can you name the 12 Premier League exports to China?

Hulk
Hulk was the most expensive signing in Asian football - for £46.1m when he joined Shanghai in 2016

Shanghai SIPG begin the defence of their Chinese Super League title when the season starts on Friday.

Fabio Cannavaro's side, which includes former Porto and Brazil forward Hulk, ended Guangzhou Evergrande's seven-year reign as champions in November.

Several high-profile players have travelled to China in recent years, but can you name the 12 former Premier League players who are currently plying their trade in the Super League?

You have only got three minutes, so be quick...

Can you name the 12 former Premier League players currently playing in China?

