Greg Tansey: St Mirren midfielder charged for Clevid Dikamona tackle
St Mirren's Greg Tansey faces a two-game ban after being charged with serious foul play for his challenge on Hearts' Clevid Dikamona on Saturday.
The St Mirren midfielder, 30, was booked for the tackle in first-half stoppage time of the 1-1 draw.
However, he will now face a fast track hearing on Thursday to determine whether he will serve a suspension.
The Paisley side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, host Livingston on Saturday.