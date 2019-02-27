Greg Tansey: St Mirren midfielder charged for Clevid Dikamona tackle

Media playback is not supported on this device Monday jury: Did Tansey's challenge on Dikamona warrant a red card?

St Mirren's Greg Tansey faces a two-game ban after being charged with serious foul play for his challenge on Hearts' Clevid Dikamona on Saturday.

The St Mirren midfielder, 30, was booked for the tackle in first-half stoppage time of the 1-1 draw.

However, he will now face a fast track hearing on Thursday to determine whether he will serve a suspension.

The Paisley side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, host Livingston on Saturday.