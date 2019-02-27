Greg Tansey: St Mirren midfielder charged for Clevid Dikamona tackle

Media playback is not supported on this device

Monday jury: Did Tansey's challenge on Dikamona warrant a red card?

St Mirren's Greg Tansey faces a two-game ban after being charged with serious foul play for his challenge on Hearts' Clevid Dikamona on Saturday.

The St Mirren midfielder, 30, was booked for the tackle in first-half stoppage time of the 1-1 draw.

However, he will now face a fast track hearing on Thursday to determine whether he will serve a suspension.

The Paisley side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, host Livingston on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you