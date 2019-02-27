Danny Cowley: Lincoln City manager admits Sincil Bank form is a concern

John Akinde is congratulated by Danny Cowley (left) after scoring his dramatic leveller
John Akinde has scored 11 goals in 33 league appearances

League Two leaders Lincoln City are struggling to deal with the pressure of playing at Sincil Bank following a run of four draws in five games, according to manager Danny Cowley.

The Imps needed a 96th-minute equaliser by John Akinde against Exeter to preserve an 11-match unbeaten run.

With 12 games left, Cowley's side are three points ahead of Bury and seven points clear of fourth-placed MK Dons.

But Cowley said: "We've got to get a bit more rhythm and fluency at home."

Lincoln reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as a non-league side in 2017 as well as winning promotion to the Football League

And last season the club made the play-offs and won the Checkatrade Trophy after reaching Wembley for the first time in their 133-year history.

"There's a lot of expectation here and I'm really proud of that because when I arrived there was none," 40-year-old Cowley added.

"The whole club has been able to take Lincoln City, two-and-a-half years later, to the top of League Two. It's taken a lot of effort and hard work.

"As a consequence of the success, there's a real expectation and I really enjoy that. But, at the moment, it looks to be a bit too much for some."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you