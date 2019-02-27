Danny Cowley: Lincoln City manager admits Sincil Bank form is a concern

John Akinde has scored 11 goals in 33 league appearances

League Two leaders Lincoln City are struggling to deal with the pressure of playing at Sincil Bank following a run of four draws in five games, according to manager Danny Cowley.

The Imps needed a 96th-minute equaliser by John Akinde against Exeter to preserve an 11-match unbeaten run.

With 12 games left, Cowley's side are three points ahead of Bury and seven points clear of fourth-placed MK Dons.

But Cowley said: "We've got to get a bit more rhythm and fluency at home."

Lincoln reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as a non-league side in 2017 as well as winning promotion to the Football League

And last season the club made the play-offs and won the Checkatrade Trophy after reaching Wembley for the first time in their 133-year history.

"There's a lot of expectation here and I'm really proud of that because when I arrived there was none," 40-year-old Cowley added.

"The whole club has been able to take Lincoln City, two-and-a-half years later, to the top of League Two. It's taken a lot of effort and hard work.

"As a consequence of the success, there's a real expectation and I really enjoy that. But, at the moment, it looks to be a bit too much for some."