Celtic: Boss Neil Lennon says returning to club was a 'no brainer'

New Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists he does not want to be compared to predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The 47-year-old, who replaces Rodgers following his departure to Leicester City on Tuesday, says the decision to return to the job until the end of the season was a "no brainer".

"I'm very, very grateful to be here," Lennon said.

"I don't have all the answers, and certainly I don't want to be compared to Brendan."

And he added: "I know some people will do that as we go along, but Brendan has his way and it has been fantastic, and I have my way."

Lennon returns to the club he led to three titles as manager from 2010-2014, having left Hibernian last month, and will be considered for the role long term.

"The board have put the faith on me to see out the season," Lennon added. "It's been a whirlwind 24, 36 hours. The most important thing is the club. We've lost a manager who will go down as one of the greats and I've got big hoes to fill obviously. I'm looking forward to the challenge, very much so.

'You dream of coming back'

"[Compared to the manager who walked in in 2010] I'm not as volatile. I wanted to take on the world when I first took over. You learn from that, you mellow from that.

Lennon will be assisted by John Kennedy

"But I still have that energy. Tactically you learn the game as you go along.

"I'm still always learning. In fact when I went up to Lennoxtown yesterday I was learning new stuff as I went in there - the implementation of the stuff that Brendan's left in there, I hadn't seen before. It's fantastic learning experience as well while I go along.

"Coming back - you dream of it. You don't believe it. One day I was hoping I would walk back through the doors. It's come sooner than I thought, but it's come."

The Northern Irishman, who also won two Scottish Cups during his time in charge of Celtic, will be assisted by current first-team coach John Kennedy and former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff.

Former midfielder Lennon made 214 appearances for the Parkhead club in a seven-year spell before leaving in 2007.

