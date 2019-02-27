Truro City: Leigh Robinson wants swift takeover deal for National League South club

All of Truro City's nine league wins this season have come under Leigh Robinson

Truro City manager Leigh Robinson says the club's takeover must be completed as "quickly as possible".

The White Tigers have been bought by an as yet unnamed new owner, subject to National League approval.

The new owner has agreed a confidentiality agreement until the deal is ratified by the league.

"I can't afford to wait a month before I start trying to put things into place for next season," Robinson said after City's 1-0 loss to Woking on Tuesday.

"I have to try and sit down with whoever the new owners are and Peter [Masters, Truro's current chairman] so I can start making plans for the players that we want for next season in the next two weeks," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Robinson took over the National League South club in September after Lee Hodges and assistant Chris Todd resigned just two games into the season.

"I've got no concerns over myself and my situation," added Robinson.

"My big thing as a manager is I want to start planning for next year because this year the aim was only to stay up, which at the minute we're on course to do.

"This year we've had to have the squad that we've had, and we've only been able to make certain adjustments."