Jersey Football Combination merges with island's FA in historic tie-up

Jersey FA vice-president Bradley Vowden (left), JFA chief executive Jean-Luc Desbois (centre) and Jersey Football Combination president Charlie Browne celebrate the merger

Jersey's football league - the Jersey Football Combination - has merged with the island's FA.

The Combination had been separate from the Jersey FA since it was founded in 1975 and is the only 11-a-side league on the island, with 13 clubs playing in two divisions at first-team level.

All 13 clubs voted for the merger at a Special General Meeting.

The move comes as Jersey's top players look set to join the newly formed Jersey Bulls in an English league.

The Combination's leagues will end this summer when the merger happens and be taken over by the Jersey FA, while the JFA Council - which has representatives from the Combination and the Jersey FA - has been dissolved.

"This should open the door to more resources for local competitions, bringing in more sponsorship which we've struggled to attract for some years now," said Jersey Football Combination president Charlie Browne.

"The overriding feeling amongst the clubs is that now is the right time to modernise football administration and working together will ensure the game thrives in the island."

Jersey FA chief executive Jean-Luc Desbois added: "After several unsuccessful attempts to merge, spanning 20 years, the clubs have voted for positive change and we will work hard together to ensure the great game prospers in Jersey.

"The two organisations have always worked closely with each other and joining together makes complete sense as it will avoid duplication of administration and, more importantly, provide our clubs with much-needed support and finances in future."