Neil Lennon: Can you name the last Celtic XI the new manager picked?
-
- From the section Celtic
When Neil Lennon takes charge for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts at Tynecastle, it will be the first Celtic XI he has picked since May 2014.
But can you name the players he selected in the 3-1 win over Dundee United on the final day of the 2013-14 campaign?
Can you name Neil Lennon's last Celtic XI?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11