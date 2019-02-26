Neil Warnock: Cardiff need players 'who will be in the trenches'

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 0-3 Everton: Neil Warnock admits disappointment against Everton

Cardiff City need "people who will be in the trenches" to survive in the Premier League, according to manager Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds suffered a second successive home defeat as they were beaten 3-0 by Everton on Tuesday.

Cardiff had won back-to-back matches before then but are now only a point and one place above the relegation zone.

"We will not go down without a fight," said Warnock.

"We will probably be in the bottom three when we go to Wolves [on Saturday] and people will be writing us off.

"I know my team for the Wolves game and I want people who will be in the trenches because I was let down by one or two tonight.

"I'm not going to throw the towel in and I'll make sure we are ready for Saturday."

Warnock was asked if his comments were directed at on-loan midfielder Victor Camarasa, who missed the loss to Everton and has played only seven minutes over the past five weeks because of a calf injury.

Before Tuesday's match, Warnock had expressed his frustration about the fact Camarasa had been seeking the advice of his own medical staff - or "Tom, Dick and Harry from abroad" as Warnock described them - instead of Cardiff's physios, who believed he was fit to play.

Victor Camarasa first impressed Neil Warnock when playing against the Bluebirds in a pre-season friendly

But the Bluebirds boss expects Camarasa to be available at Wolves on Saturday.

"He'll be all right on Saturday because his advisors say he's fit," he added.

Warnock was then asked if Camarasa was the kind of player who he would like next to him in the trenches.

"Yes, when he plays," said the former Sheffield United and Crystal Palace manager.

"He's an excellent player, I can't fault him. He gives us a bit more class than we've got usually. He doesn't shirk, one of those you want alongside you.

"I hope he doesn't wear his gloves on Saturday."

Cardiff's defeat against Everton came just four days after they were hammered 5-1 at home by Watford.

The Bluebirds have now conceded 31 goals at home in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

Two of Everton's goals were scored by former Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Former Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored three goals for Everton against Cardiff this season

Warnock was unhappy with some of his players' defending but would not name the culprits, with January recruit Leandro Bacuna seemingly at fault for Sigurdsson's opener.

"It was elementary marking and we got punished twice," said Warnock.

"I didn't think it was a bad game but it was just small individual errors and somebody who cost £50m [Sigurdsson] punished us.

"If you make mistakes you get punished.

"I don't want to name names but you have got to track your men and they didn't do that for the first goal.

"One or two were very poor tonight and they looked like they could have done with a rest."