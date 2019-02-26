English-tier club Colwyn Bay considering return to Welsh leagues

Colwyn Bay Football Club are considering returning to play in the Welsh leagues.

The Seagulls currently play in the Northern Premier League Division One West having left the Welsh football league after the 1983-84 season.

Supporters were told on Monday the club is considering leaving the English pyramid due to financial issues.

Chairman Bill Murray told BBC Wales Sport the current set-up is "financially unsustainable".

However Murray said the club has not yet spoken to the Football Association of Wales about the possibility of switching football pyramids.

In 1991 the club was ordered to cease playing in Colwyn Bay by the FAW and consequently moved to Ellesmere Port.

However the English non-league side have been based in north Wales since they were allowed to return in 1994.