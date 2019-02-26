Irish Premiership: Linfield maintain nine-point lead at top with late win over Newry

Casement's goal grabbed the three points for the Blues
An injury-time goal from Chris Casement gave Linfield a dramatic win over Newry City and maintained their nine-point lead over Ballymena United.

The defender headed home in the 92nd minute to make it 10 Premiership wins in a row for David Healy's men.

Ballymena United had looked to have narrowed the gap at the top to seven points by beating Cliftonville 2-1 at the Showgrounds.

Glentoran moved up to eighth with a 3-1 home win over 10-man Warrenpoint Town.

Casement's late winner for the Blues came from a Niall Quinn cross and the former Portadown defender rose at the back post to head home.

