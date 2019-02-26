Ada Hegerberg: No chance Ballon d'Or winner will feature at World Cup - Norway boss

Ada Hegerberg (pictured with Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe) won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or in 2018

Norway coach Martin Sjogren has ruled out any chance of Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg playing at the World Cup in France this summer.

The Lyon striker has declined to play for Norway since they were knocked out of the Women's European Championship in 2017 without scoring a goal.

Hegerberg, 23, has taken a stand against what she describes as a lack of respect for female players in Norway.

"We tried to solve it, we had meetings, but she decided not to play," he said.

Speaking to BBC World Service, Sjogren added: "As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn't.

"We respect that and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job."

Three-time Champions League winner Hegerberg's decision to step away from international football came just months before the Norwegian Football Association (NFF) and the nation's player' association (NISO) signed an historic equal pay agreement.

But Hegerberg - who became the inaugural winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in December 2018 and was the BBC Women's Footballer of Year in 2017 - maintained her reasons for quitting, later saying it was an "easy choice" for her.

It leaves Sjogren without one of his key players for the World Cup - which runs from 7 June-7 July - and the Swede says there is no resolution in sight.

"She is a big profile in the game and Ada of course would be a great add to our squad if she wants to be a part of it," he said.

"I don't think much about it because we have to put all of our focus on the players who want to be here. We won't get that phone call because she has declared she is not going to play the World Cup."

Norway begin their Algarve Cup campaign against Denmark on Wednesday.