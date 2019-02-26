Josh Todd: Dundee sign 'very talented' Queen of the South midfielder for next season

Josh Todd (right) has scored six times in his first full season at Palmerston Park

Queen of the South midfielder Josh Todd has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee this summer.

The Championship club had rejected two bids from Dundee during January, but the 24-year-old has now agreed a two-year contract at Dens Park.

Queens manager Gary Naysmith told his club website he is "disappointed to lose someone of his quality".

"He is a very talented player who has been great for us," he said.

Todd's current club are sitting sixth in the second tier as they chase a promotion play-off place, while Dundee are third bottom of the Premiership as they try to avoid relegation.

He has made 30 appearances for Queens, scoring six times, but has been sidelined through injury since the end of January.