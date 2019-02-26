Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea boss Sarri not decided if goalkeeper will start against Spurs

Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for a club record £71m in August 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he "doesn't want to kill" goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but has not yet decided if the Spaniard will start against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has apologised and fined a week's wages for refusing to be substituted during Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

"I have to decide [if he will play], maybe yes, maybe not," Sarri said.

"He made a really big mistake. For me it's finished.

The Italian added: "I spoke with Kepa. Then we spoke altogether, because he said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough.

"Then he said sorry to his team-mates, to the club. I think he made a big mistake, but we need to be [bigger]. We don't want to kill him."

Asked if he will start against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, the 60-year-old said: "It will be a decision for the group. For all the players."

Kepa, the Chelsea club record £71m signing, defied Sarri's attempt to substitute him for Willy Caballero before City won on penalties.

The Italian appeared furious and walked down the tunnel before quickly returning and after the match said the incident had been "a misunderstanding".