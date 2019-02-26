Bethany England: Chelsea Women's top scorer signs new deal

Bethany England netted a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Bristol City last Wednesday

Chelsea forward Bethany England has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club until 2021.

The 24-year-old, who arrived from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2016, is the Blues' top scorer this term, with 17 goals in all competitions.

"I'm delighted to finally sign the two-year-deal," she told Chelsea's website.

"I want to keep improving on a personal level, keep scoring and hopefully I can really cement my place in the team and hopefully get that England call-up."

Chelsea face French side Paris St-Germain over two legs in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals in March.

