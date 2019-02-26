Phil Wallace: Stevenage chairman invites investment interest to fund Championship ambitions

Phil Wallace took over at Stevenage in 1999 and has since taken the club into the EFL

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace has outlined his plans to bring in external investment to help "drive the club forward to the Championship".

Wallace, who took over in 1999 and guided the club into the English Football League, believes extra funding is required to move the club on.

Stevenage, 10th in League Two, are in the midst of redeveloping their Broadhall Way ground.

"We are an attractive proposition," Wallace said.

"We are 20 minutes from London, we made a decent profit last year, we have a modern stadium and some great young players coming through that could be very valuable. Whether we sell 10% or a bigger stake depends on who it is and what their plans are.

"I have no intention of leaving just yet, but I would much rather enjoy some years of Stevenage being a bigger spending club, attracting new supporters and aiming for the Championship. To do that, we need additional funding.

"Our club is now ready for the next step, but the only way that can happen is with increased attendances. The only way to increase attendances is to drive the club to the top of League Two, then do the same in League One."