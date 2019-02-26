Celtic: Neil Lennon favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers as interim boss

Neil Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups in his previous stint as Celtic boss

Former boss Neil Lennon is the clear favourite to return to Celtic and replace Brendan Rodgers, who has opened talks with Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman left Hibernian in controversial fashion last month but would make a swift return to the club he lead to three titles from 2011.

Lennon, 47, also won two Scottish Cups during four years at Celtic Park.

His first game in charge will be Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibs at Easter Road.

'Lennon in talks with Celtic' - analysis

BBC Sport Scotland's Kenny Macintyre

Lennon is believed to have been in contact with the Celtic hierarchy, but there remains contractual issues around his departure from Hibs.

These are likely to be resolved, though, and should not prove any impediment to him returning to the Scottish Premiership leaders until the end of the campaign.

Lennon is a popular figure among Celtic fans, and his return would likely be welcomed by plenty. Whether it salves the pain of Rodgers leaving three titles short of completing 10-in-a-row, though, remains to be seen.