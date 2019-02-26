Celtic: Brendan Rodgers set to join Leicester City after green light for talks

Brendan Rodgers is expected to become Leicester City's new manager after Celtic gave him permission to speak to the Premier League club.

The Northern Irishman took training as normal on Monday but the Foxes are keen to install a successor to the sacked Claude Puel as soon as possible.

Rodgers has won seven domestic trophies out of seven in his time in Glasgow.

First-team coach John Kennedy is set to take charge of Celtic for Wednesday's Premiership trip to face Hearts.

