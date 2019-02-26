Sone Aluko: Reading forward joins Beijing Renhe in Chinese Super League on loan
Reading forward Sone Aluko has moved to Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe on loan for the rest of 2019.
The 30-year-old has scored one goal in 20 matches for the Royals this season, and made 60 appearances since his £7.5m transfer from Fulham in 2017.
Nigeria international Aluko has been a sporadic starter since Jose Gomes' arrival as manager in December.
His new club, who finished eighth in the Super League last season, begin their new campaign on 1 March.
