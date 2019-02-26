Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City appoint former Celtic boss as manager

Brendan Rodgers has been appointed Leicester City's new manager after leaving his job at Celtic.

The Northern Irishman has signed a contract until June 2022 and succeeds Claude Puel, who was sacked on Sunday after 16 months in charge.

It marks a Premier League return for Rodgers, who previously managed Liverpool and Swansea City.

"I'll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club." Rodgers said.

"Together, we'll be stronger and I'm looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward."

While at Liverpool, Rodgers almost won the Premier League title in 2013-14 before he was sacked in October 2015.

He then took over at Celtic in May 2016 and won all seven domestic trophies available, most recently leading them to the Scottish League Cup in December.

