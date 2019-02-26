Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Leicester, Rangers, Motherwell, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Leicester City were last night pursuing a move to make Brendan Rodgers their new manager. Undeterred by a compensation figure of £5million, the Foxes hierarchy want Rodgers to take the helm with immediate effect. (Daily Mail)

Leicester have scrapped plans for an interim boss - and will move to appoint Brendan Rodgers this season. Rodgers will cost around £6.5million to land from the Scottish Premiership leaders mid-season and with a treble within sight. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Bain insists Celtic are bigger than Leicester City as he urged Brendan Rodgers to snub the Foxes' approach and make history with the Hoops. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic captain Roy Aitken is confident Brendan Rodgers will resist the lure of a return to the English Premier League with Leicester City and remain in charge of the Scottish champions for the "longer term". (Scotsman)

Davie Weir has predicted "the sky is the limit" for Alfredo Morelos - if the Rangers striker can learn to curb his fiery temper. (Herald)

Motherwell hardman Tom Aldred has revealed he was desperate to be patched up and put back on at Parkhead - despite suffering this horror head injury. (Scottish Sun)

Neil McCann has lifted the lid on the sectarian abuse he was subjected to on the day Dundee and Celtic paid tribute to his late father. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has challenged his players to reproduce their away form at home as they bid to close the gap on Rangers in the Premiership. (Press and Journal)

Ryan Christie is out of the game against Hearts at Tynecastle with a hamstring injury and there are fears the Hoops' attacking midfielder could be sidelined for a number of weeks. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein insisted goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal earned his recall on Saturday but a decision has yet to be made on whether the Czech continues against Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Johnny Russell admits he was left devastated after Celtic refused to splash the cash to sign him. (Daily Record)

Seething Celtic keeper Scott Bain last night blasted Motherwell boss Steve Robinson over Sunday's breakaway goal controversy. (Scottish Sun)

New Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz has revealed he's set to watch Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos before he names his first squad. (Herald)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Graham Rae admits dramatic changes are required if the club is to ensure its survival after announcing losses of £800,000 in the last financial year. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Six Nations unions have begun talks with CVC Capital Partners, which have already bought a shareholding in England's Premiership clubs, about selling a share in their own commercial future to the private equity firm. (The Times, subscription required)