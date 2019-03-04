Derby County v Wigan Athletic (Tue)
Derby County will have striker David Nugent available for selection, while loanee winger Harry Wilson is also fit after a spell out with illness.
Defender Richard Keogh is in line to make his 600th career appearance, with 332 of his 599 games coming for the Rams.
Wigan name forward Nick Powell in the squad after he missed Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough through illness.
Otherwise, Latics boss Paul Cook has no new injury concerns.
Match facts
- Derby have won three of their last four league matches against Wigan (D1) and haven't conceded a single goal across those matches.
- Wigan are unbeaten in their last six league visits to Derby (W3 D3) since losing 0-1 in December 1985.
- Derby have lost their last three games in the Championship - they haven't lost four consecutive league games since November 2011 (a run of five defeats).
- Wigan are looking for their first away victory in the Championship since August 2018 (3-0 v Stoke), having failed to win on any of their 14 trips since then (D3 L11).
- Harry Wilson is Derby's top scorer in the Championship this season (10 goals), however he hasn't netted in any of his last six league appearances.
- Wigan striker Josh Windass has scored in each of his last two away games in the Championship; this after not finding the net in any of his first 13 away league appearances this season.