Derby19:45Wigan
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Wigan Athletic (Tue)

Derby County left-back Ashley Cole
Former England left-back Ashley Cole joined Derby County in January after a spell with LA Galaxy
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday

Derby County will have striker David Nugent available for selection, while loanee winger Harry Wilson is also fit after a spell out with illness.

Defender Richard Keogh is in line to make his 600th career appearance, with 332 of his 599 games coming for the Rams.

Wigan name forward Nick Powell in the squad after he missed Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough through illness.

Otherwise, Latics boss Paul Cook has no new injury concerns.

Match facts

  • Derby have won three of their last four league matches against Wigan (D1) and haven't conceded a single goal across those matches.
  • Wigan are unbeaten in their last six league visits to Derby (W3 D3) since losing 0-1 in December 1985.
  • Derby have lost their last three games in the Championship - they haven't lost four consecutive league games since November 2011 (a run of five defeats).
  • Wigan are looking for their first away victory in the Championship since August 2018 (3-0 v Stoke), having failed to win on any of their 14 trips since then (D3 L11).
  • Harry Wilson is Derby's top scorer in the Championship this season (10 goals), however he hasn't netted in any of his last six league appearances.
  • Wigan striker Josh Windass has scored in each of his last two away games in the Championship; this after not finding the net in any of his first 13 away league appearances this season.

Tuesday 5th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd34197859342564
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby34149114342151
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Swansea34138134542347
14Sheff Wed341211114148-747
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3499163347-1436
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
