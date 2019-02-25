Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea goalkeeper fined for Wembley incident

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined a week's wages and apologised for refusing to be substituted during Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

The Spaniard had treatment twice in extra time at Wembley before waving away a substitution.

Manager Maurizio Sarri, who reacted angrily at the time, reiterated that it was "a misunderstanding".

But he added: "Kepa realises he made a big mistake in the way he reacted."

