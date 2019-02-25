Fenerbahce stun Besiktas in dramatic Turkish Super Lig draw

Hasan Ali Kaldirim scores Fenerbahce equaliser
Hasan Ali Kaldirim netted the equaliser with a sweetly-struck 20-yard shot into the top corner

Struggling giants Fenerbahce stunned Istanbul rivals Besiktas to fight back from 3-0 down and earn a point in their battle to avoid relegation from the Turkish Super Lig.

Nineteen-time champions Fenerbahce, who finished second last season, trailed to goals from home pair Gokhan Gonul and Burak Yilmaz after just 18 minutes.

Yilmaz added a penalty in stoppage time before Fenerbahce - who brought on former France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena and on-loan Swansea forward Andre Ayew at half-time - responded with three goals in 12 second-half minutes.

Miha Zajc started the fightback on 55 minutes, with Sadik Ciftpinar and Hasan Ali Kaldirim also netting past on-loan Liverpool keeper Loris Karius to complete an extraordinary turnaround.

Neither side managed to find a dramatic winner, despite almost 10 minutes of injury time.

Fenerbahce move up to fifth from bottom, a point clear of safety, while third-placed Besiktas remain eleven points adrift of leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

