Birmingham City: EFL hearing over financial breaches delayed until mid-March

Birmingham City, managed by Garry Monk, currently sit eighth in the Championship table

Birmingham City's hearing over a breach of profit and sustainability rules has been delayed until mid-March.

Media speculation has long persisted that Blues are to be punished for their wage bill in the 2017-18 season.

The English Football League were due to hear the case on Tuesday, concluding a nine-month disciplinary process.

But it has now been delayed for at least another fortnight because of to a conflict of interest for a member of the Disciplinary Commission.

An EFL statement confirmed: "The hearing scheduled for this week had to be adjourned.

"Late last Tuesday, only one week before the hearing was scheduled to take place, one of the members of the Disciplinary Commission regarded themselves as conflicted and withdrew themselves from the case.

"The hearing will now take place in mid-March with the intention of the Disciplinary Commission delivering the outcome quickly so the matter can be fully resolved before the end of this season."

Blues have been operating under an EFL business plan since being charged with a breach of spending regulations at the end of last season.

It has been widely anticipated that the Championship club would be made an example of and hit with a significant points penalty as well as a potential fine.

The Chinese-owned club last month revealed a £37.5m loss for the year to the end of June 2018, largely a result of their wage bill rising from £22m to almost £38m.

Over a three-year period, losses in excess of £13m per year are not accepted under EFL rules.