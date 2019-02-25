Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic manager charged with abusing referee

Lee Bowyer was sent to the stands by referee Chris Kavanagh early in the second half at Kingsmeadow

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has been charged by the Football Association with two counts of verbally abusing a referee.

Bowyer, 42, was sent to the stands during Saturday's League One game at AFC Wimbledon, which they won 2-1.

He is alleged to have "used abusive and/or insulting language towards the match referee in both the 46th minute of the game and after his dismissal".

He has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday 28 February to respond to the charges.