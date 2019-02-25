Mauricio Pochettino: Mike Dean moved from next Spurs game

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino 'crossed line' with Dean confrontation

Mike Dean will no longer act as fourth official for Wednesday's Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham after being confronted by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday.

The Argentine walked over to Dean after the 2-1 defeat at Burnley and reacted angrily towards the referee.

The body responsible for the appointment of officials decided it was best for Dean to be taken off the game.

Andre Marriner will act as fourth official at Chelsea instead.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited has moved Dean so he will instead be on the touchline at Manchester City v West Ham.

The Football Association announced on Monday that Pochettino had been charged with a breach of their rules following the incident at Turf Moor.

Pochettino did not reveal what was said or the reason for the strong reaction, although he had complained about a corner awarded in the build-up to the Clarets' opening goal.

He argued with the fourth official during the match and Burnley defender Phil Bardsley had to pull him away when emotions spilled over at full-time.

The Tottenham manager did admit he "crossed the line" and might apologise to Dean.