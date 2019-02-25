Blackpool: Owner Owen Oyston removed from board by receiver

From the section

Blackpool owner Owen Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher have been removed from the board of the troubled League One club.

Receiver Paul Cooper has appointed ex-Manchester United chief operating officer Michael Bolingbroke as boardroom consultant.

Ben Hatton has been appointed executive director/managing director and Ian Currie a non-executive director.

Blackpool were put into receivership by the High Court on 13 February.

