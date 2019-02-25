Carl McHugh: Motherwell player sustained 'no damage' at Celtic Park

Carl McHugh has already missed games this season due to a head knock in December

Carl McHugh sustained "no damage to his head or neck" after the Motherwell midfielder was taken off on a stretcher during Sunday's defeat by Celtic.

McHugh, 26, became unconscious after colliding with Odsonne Edouard before being taken to hospital.

However, the Irishman was released on Sunday night.

"He will now go through the concussion protocol, automatically ruling him out of Wednesday's game with Kilmarnock," Motherwell said on Twitter.

"A CT scan showed no damage to his head or neck."

McHugh was taken off in Motherwell's defeat to Kilmarnock in December following a clash of heads with team-mate Charles Dunne, while he was sidelined for five months as a result of severe concussion on his Premiership debut in 2016.