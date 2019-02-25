Oscar Threlkeld: Plymouth Argyle loanee targets regular first-team place

Oscar Threlkeld
Threlkeld had not played for Plymouth Argyle since a 2-0 loss at Scunthorpe on 1 May

Defender Oscar Threlkeld hopes to stake a claim for a regular place in the Plymouth Argyle side after scoring in his first appearance since rejoining.

He scored in the 5-1 win over Rochdale and could benefit from an impeding two-game suspension for Antoni Sarcevic.

"It's one of those where I've got to knuckle down in training again and say in my head that I am playing.

"If I'm not playing that's up to the gaffer, but it showed today that I am ready to play," he told BBC Devon.

The 24-year-old returned to Home Park in January on loan from Belgian side Beveren, having left last summer.

And since then Argyle's form has taken a turn for the better - they have and won six of their nine matches in 2019 and lost only once.

"I'm trying to get some minutes, it's been a long time coming, but I couldn't get in the team because we were playing so well and winning games," Threlkeld added.

"I had to wait for my chance, I knew it as coming, I spoke to the gaffer about it and he said I needed to sharpen up in training and obviously it's paid off."

