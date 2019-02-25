Andy Rinomhota: Reading midfielder signs contract to run until summer of 2022

Andy Rinomhota
Andy Rinomhota made his first Championship start in a 3-2 win over Bristol City in November

Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota has signed a new contract to stay at the club until the summer of 2022.

Having come up through Reading's youth teams he made his Championship debut this season, having made his first-team bow in the EFL Cup in August 2017.

The 21-year-old has played 22 first-team games and been a fixture in the Royals midfield since November.

"He has drive and determination, which are fantastic assets for any footballer," manager Jose Gomes said.

"He is also a big inspiration for other aspiring players at our club, who can feel that there is a path from our academy to our first team," Gomes added to the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you