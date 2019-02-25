Lionel Messi is Europe's top dribbler ahead of Eden Hazard and Jadon Sancho

From the section

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is Europe's top dribbler, while Chelsea's Eden Hazard is best in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho leads the way in the Bundesliga.

Players in Europe's top five leagues have been ranked by the successful dribbles made per minute played.

Argentine Messi has completed a dribble every 19.2 minutes, just ahead of Nice's Allan Saint-Maximin (19.8).

Belgium winger Hazard is third (21) and England's Sancho is sixth (24.1).

Hazard has the best success rate for players who attempted at least 100 dribbles, completing 73%.

The data, collected over the past year, was provided by Opta and compiled by the CIES Football Observatory.

Opta classify a successful dribble as a player beating an opponent while retaining possession.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (21.7) is among five Frenchman in the top eight in Europe, while Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (25.6) is ninth.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala (29.9) is Serie A's top dribbler.