David Hopkin: Bradford City manager resigns

David Hopkin has resigned as manager of League One strugglers Bradford City after less than six months in charge.

The 48-year-old Scot replaced Michael Collins in September, but only won seven of his 35 matches.

Hopkin's final game saw the Bantams lose 3-2 at Walsall on Saturday to leave them 23rd in the table.

"I have given my all over the past six months. I took on a tough job and have left no stone unturned in my efforts to help us climb the table," Hopkin said.

