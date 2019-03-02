Match ends, Brazil 1, Japan 3.
SheBelieves Cup: Japan beat Brazil before England face USA
Two goals in four minutes helped Japan to a 3-1 victory over Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.
Yuka Momiki, 22, scored the opener with a delightful lob in the 44th minute, before Debinha pulled one back for Brazil.
Rikako Kobayashi headed home in the 81st minute, before Yui Hasegawa added an impressive third late on.
England play the USA in their second game of the tournament, live on BBC Two at 21:55 GMT.
Brazil's over reliance on Marta, 33 and Formiga, 40, was exposed but they battled well against a Japan side two places above them in the Fifa rankings.
Japan, England's World Cup opponents in Group D, rise to the top of the table, with the Lionesses left to play.
Line-ups
Brazil Women
- 12Villares Reis
- 2Santos de Oliveira
- 4Cristiano dos Santos
- 21Hickmann Alves
- 6Dias Gomes
- 11Leal da SilvaSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 58'minutes
- 8Maciel Mota
- 7Alves da Silva
- 9de Oliveira
- 10Vieira da Silva
- 16Zaneratto JoãoSubstituted forFernandes dos Santosat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Izidoro Lima da Silva
- 3Soares Paz
- 5de Moraes Rosa Moreno
- 13Pereira dos Santos
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 15Barbosa Medeiros
- 17Ferreira
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 19da Silva
- 20Fernandes dos Santos
- 22Maria Dionizio
- 23Bertolucci Paixão
Japan Women
- 21Yamane
- 24Miyagawa
- 23Minami
- 12Oga
- 6AriyoshiSubstituted forSameshimaat 60'minutes
- 15Momiki
- 2UtsugiSubstituted forSugitaat 67'minutes
- 7Nakajima
- 8SakaguchiSubstituted forEndoat 60'minutes
- 13IkejiriSubstituted forHasegawaat 59'minutes
- 20YokoyamaSubstituted forKobayashiat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Takenaka
- 3Sameshima
- 9Sugita
- 11Kobayashi
- 14Hasegawa
- 16Matsubara
- 17Miura
- 19Endo
- 22Shimizu
- Referee:
- Karen Abt
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Japan 3.
Attempt saved. Hina Sugita (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yuka Momiki.
Foul by Marta (Brazil).
Hina Sugita (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marta (Brazil).
Risako Oga (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jun Endo (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hina Sugita.
Attempt missed. Marta (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Erina Yamane.
Attempt saved. Geyse (Brazil) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Marta (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 1, Japan 3. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yuka Momiki.
Foul by Andressa Alves (Brazil).
Hina Sugita (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 1, Japan 2. Rikako Kobayashi (Japan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yuka Momiki.
Attempt blocked. Geyse (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marta.
Geyse (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aya Sameshima (Japan).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Raquel replaces Bia Zaneratto.
Attempt missed. Formiga (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marta.
Attempt missed. Letícia Santos (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jun Endo.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Risako Oga.
Offside, Brazil. Letícia Santos tries a through ball, but Marta is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yuka Momiki (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Hina Sugita replaces Rumi Utsugi.
Attempt missed. Geyse (Brazil) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Marta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Moeka Minami.
Attempt blocked. Debinha (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bia Zaneratto.
Attempt missed. Andressa Alves (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Geyse (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Debinha (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Geyse (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bia Zaneratto.
Foul by Geyse (Brazil).
Jun Endo (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Jun Endo replaces Moeno Sakaguchi.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Aya Sameshima replaces Saori Ariyoshi.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Yui Hasegawa replaces Mayu Ikejiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Rikako Kobayashi replaces Kumi Yokoyama.