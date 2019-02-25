Cardiff City: Boss Warnock unhappy with Camarasa physios

Victor Camarasa impressed Cardiff boss Neil Warnock playing against the Bluebirds in a pre-season friendly

Neil Warnock has expressed frustration over Victor Camarasa after revealing the midfielder's personal staff are telling Cardiff City whether he is fit.

Camarasa has played only seven minutes of football in the last five weeks because of a calf problem.

Bluebirds manager Warnock says Camarasa has been absent even when Cardiff's medical staff assessed him to be fit.

"He obviously listens to his physios, his medical people and Tom, Dick and Harry from abroad," Warnock said.

"There's nothing we can do about that. I imagine a lot of Premier League players are like that at the minute.

"He's a very important player for us and it's been a really big disappointment.

"I've never come across the situation I've got at the moment. We're having physios and medical people from abroad telling us what we can do with him when he is our player.

"I think it's down to the player really. If you saw Sol Bamba's scan on his thigh, he wouldn't have played for the last six weeks, and he's been our best player.

"He tells me 'I'm all right gaffer' and I think that shows the make-up of certain players is stronger than others."

Camarasa has been one of Cardiff's top performers since joining the club on a season-long loan from Real Betis last August.

The 24-year-old had been a regular until mid-January, when he was substituted in the goalless draw with Huddersfield.

Warnock admitted after that game he regretted picking Camarasa because he was not fully fit, but he played 90 minutes the following weekend at St James' Park.

Camarasa then appeared as a late substitute in the win at Southampton just over a fortnight ago but missed last Friday's home loss to Watford.

"We think he's closer to fitness than what his guys think, but then obviously you run the risk if you make him play and he breaks down, what are they going to say?" Warnock added.

"If these last two games had been life or death for us, I would have been disappointed if he hadn't played."

Warnock explained that Camarasa's staff spend time with him in Wales, while he is also treated by Cardiff's medical team.

"It's confusing really," he said.

"I thought he was fit 10 days ago but they said they didn't want him playing for 10 days, so that 10 days is up now."