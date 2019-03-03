Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Watch on the BBC Scotland channel; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hearts and Partick Thistle last met in the Scottish Cup in 2006, when Hearts won 2-1.
- Thistle have not beaten Hearts in the Scottish Cup since 1921.
- The year 1921 was also when the Jags last won the tournament.
- Only eight of the players that started when the sides last met in March 2018 are still with the same club.
- Partick Thistle have not reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals since 2002, with Hearts' most recent last-four appearance coming in 2012.