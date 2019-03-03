Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Partick Thistle19:05Hearts
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill

Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on the BBC Scotland channel; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts and Partick Thistle last met in the Scottish Cup in 2006, when Hearts won 2-1.
  • Thistle have not beaten Hearts in the Scottish Cup since 1921.
  • The year 1921 was also when the Jags last won the tournament.
  • Only eight of the players that started when the sides last met in March 2018 are still with the same club.
  • Partick Thistle have not reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals since 2002, with Hearts' most recent last-four appearance coming in 2012.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you