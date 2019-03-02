Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United (Mon)
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday will hope to have defenders Morgan Fox (back) and Jordan Thorniley (concussion) fit for Monday's Steel City derby at Hillsborough.
The match will see Owls boss Steve Bruce go up against the side with whom he began his managerial career in 1998.
High-flying Sheffield United will have defender Jack O'Connell back after missing the past three matches with a hamstring injury.
George Baldock is also in contention after recovering from a calf problem.
Match facts
- Each of the last two league meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have finished 0-0 - they last played out three consecutive league draws between 1992 and 1993.
- Sheffield United are looking to record back-to-back league wins over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough for the first time since October 1937.
- This is the first league meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United on a Monday since April 1971 - a 0-0 draw in the second tier.
- Sheffield United have won their last three Championship matches without conceding - they have not won four in a row without conceding at this level since December 1969.
- In all competitions, Steve Bruce has won seven of his nine matches against former side Sheffield United (D1 L1), though he lost most recently as Aston Villa manager in September 2018.
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has failed to score in five league appearances against Sheffield Wednesday for the Blades, only facing Charlton Athletic as often without scoring for United (also five games).