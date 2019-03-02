Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United (Mon)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce began his managerial career with city rivals Sheffield United in 1998
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Monday

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to have defenders Morgan Fox (back) and Jordan Thorniley (concussion) fit for Monday's Steel City derby at Hillsborough.

The match will see Owls boss Steve Bruce go up against the side with whom he began his managerial career in 1998.

High-flying Sheffield United will have defender Jack O'Connell back after missing the past three matches with a hamstring injury.

George Baldock is also in contention after recovering from a calf problem.

Match facts

  • Each of the last two league meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have finished 0-0 - they last played out three consecutive league draws between 1992 and 1993.
  • Sheffield United are looking to record back-to-back league wins over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough for the first time since October 1937.
  • This is the first league meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United on a Monday since April 1971 - a 0-0 draw in the second tier.
  • Sheffield United have won their last three Championship matches without conceding - they have not won four in a row without conceding at this level since December 1969.
  • In all competitions, Steve Bruce has won seven of his nine matches against former side Sheffield United (D1 L1), though he lost most recently as Aston Villa manager in September 2018.
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has failed to score in five league appearances against Sheffield Wednesday for the Blades, only facing Charlton Athletic as often without scoring for United (also five games).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds35207859382167
2Norwich34199668442466
3Sheff Utd34197859342564
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

