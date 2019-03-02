Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United (Mon)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce began his managerial career with city rivals Sheffield United in 1998

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to have defenders Morgan Fox (back) and Jordan Thorniley (concussion) fit for Monday's Steel City derby at Hillsborough.

The match will see Owls boss Steve Bruce go up against the side with whom he began his managerial career in 1998.

High-flying Sheffield United will have defender Jack O'Connell back after missing the past three matches with a hamstring injury.

George Baldock is also in contention after recovering from a calf problem.

Match facts