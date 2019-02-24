Match ends, Fiorentina 3, Inter Milan 3.
Fiorentina 3-3 Inter Milan: Jordan Veretout rescues point after VAR drama
Jordan Veretout scored a 101st-minute penalty as Fiorentina drew with Inter Milan in late VAR controversy.
The referee, after a five-minute delay to watch the incident, stuck with his decision to penalise Danilo D'Ambrosio for a handball, with Veretout netting.
Inter had led 3-1 with Matias Vecino, Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic scoring after Stefan de Vrij's early own goal.
Luis Muriel's free-kick gave Fiorentina hope before the late drama.
The late penalty was initially awarded in the closing stages of seven minutes added on, with Fiorentina protesting the ball hit D'Ambrosio's chest. Four minutes later after Rosario Abisso watched the incident again, the penalty was given and Veretout scored just after the 100-minute mark.
It was the latest goal in Serie A since Opta started recording that data in 2004-05.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 1LafontBooked at 87mins
- 2LauriniSubstituted forDaboat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Ceccherini
- 31Franchescoli de Souza
- 3Biraghi
- 24BenassiSubstituted forPjacaat 57'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 26Fernandes
- 25Chiesa
- 9SimeoneSubstituted forMurielat 58'minutes
- 8Santos da Silva
Substitutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 6Norgaard
- 10Pjaca
- 14Dabo
- 16Hancko
- 23Terracciano
- 27Graiciar
- 29Muriel
- 33Brancolini
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 37SkriniarBooked at 64mins
- 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forAsamoahat 62'minutes
- 8Vecino
- 77BrozovicBooked at 89mins
- 16PolitanoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCandrevaat 77'minutes
- 14NainggolanBooked at 57minsSubstituted forValeroat 89'minutes
- 44Perisic
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 13Ranocchia
- 15João Mário
- 18Asamoah
- 20Valero
- 21Cédric Soares
- 23Miranda
- 27Padelli
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fiorentina 3, Inter Milan 3.
Booking
Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina).
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 3, Inter Milan 3. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Radja Nainggolan.
Booking
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Alban Lafont (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Pjaca.
Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vitor Hugo (Fiorentina).
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Bryan Dabo replaces Vincent Laurini.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matteo Politano.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 2, Inter Milan 3. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Gerson (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gerson (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Laurini.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.