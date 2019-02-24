Maurizio Sarri: Kepa Arrizabalaga incident a 'misunderstanding', says Chelsea boss

Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for a club record £71m in August 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says the incident involving goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final was a "misunderstanding".

The club record £71m signing appeared to defy the Italian's attempt to substitute him in extra time before Manchester City won on penalties.

Sarri appeared furious and walked down the tunnel before quickly returning.

"I misunderstood the problem and only realised the situation when the doctor arrived at the bench," said Sarri.

"He understood I asked for a change for his physical problem. He said, 'I haven't a physical problem' and he was right."

