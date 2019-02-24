Kepa Arrizabalaga: How bizarre substitution attempt unfolded in Carabao Cup final

Maurizio Sarri was preparing to bring on Willy Caballero

Have you ever seen anything like it?

A player refusing to go off - and his manager losing the plot.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga resisted Maurizio Sarri's attempt to substitute him late in extra-time of the Carabao Cup final, which left his manager seething on the touchline.

Arrizabalaga had just been treated for cramp and, with the game at 0-0, Sarri was preparing to bring on reserve keeper Willy Caballero ahead of a penalty shoot-out.

But after some furious finger-wagging and screams of "NO!", Sarri was forced to give in.

Referee Jonathan Moss ran over to confirm whether Arrizabalaga was to come off or not and Sarri, begrudgingly said no before storming off down the tunnel, leaving Caballero a bemused spectator.

Arrizabalaga went on to save Leroy Sane's spot kick - bringing out a fist pump from Sarri - but Raheem Sterling netted the winning penalty as Manchester City were crowned Carabao Cup champions for a second year running with a 4-3 shootout win.

Sarri didn't react at full-time and went straight off the pitch while his players looked dejected in defeat.

How it happened...

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga goes down with cramp towards the end of extra-time

Reserve keeper Willy Caballero is ready to come on

Arrizabalaga screams back at his manager and signifies he doesn't want to be taken off

Maurizio Sarri responds furiously to Arrizabalaga while his assistant Gianfranco Zola looks perplexed

Referee Jonathan Moss joins in to ask Sarri whether he wants to bring off his keeper

Chelsea defender David Luiz tries to calm Kepa Arrizabalaga down on the pitch

Reserve keeper Caballero is left confused in the dugout, unsure whether the substitution is being made