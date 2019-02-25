German Bundesliga
Leipzig held at home by Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann saw his team draw 1-1 at RB Leipzig
Julian Nagelsmann has led Hoffenheim to the Champions League in each of his two seasons at the helm

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann watched his side earn a 1-1 draw to prevent hosts RB Leipzig - the club he is taking over in the summer - from going third in the German Bundesliga.

Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric put the visitors ahead in the first half, tapping in his 10th goal of the season.

But Leipzig's Willi Orban earned a late equaliser when he stretched to poke in a low cross.

Victory would have moved Leipzig above Borussia Monchengladbach into third position and further consolidated their place in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.

It was the final time that Nagelsmann, 31, will face his future employers before switching at the end of the season.

His appointment as the full-time successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is now in charge of Premier League side Southampton, was announced in June.

Sporting director Ralf Rangnick has been in interim charge this season, winning 12 and drawing six of their 23 Bundesliga games so far to leave Leipzig well placed to finish in the top four.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 6Konaté
  • 13IlsankerSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
  • 4Orban
  • 16Klostermann
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forKamplat 61'minutes
  • 27Laimer
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 9Poulsen
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forAugustinat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Saracchi
  • 10Forsberg
  • 14Adams
  • 22Mukiele
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin
  • 44Kampl

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 3KaderábekBooked at 57mins
  • 15Adams Nuhu
  • 38Posch
  • 16Schulz
  • 10Demirbay
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 18AmiriSubstituted forBicakcicat 64'minutes
  • 34Apolinário de LiraSubstituted forNelsonat 82'minutes
  • 27Kramaric
  • 19BelfodilSubstituted forSzalaiat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 9Nelson
  • 26Otto
  • 28Szalai
  • 33Stolz
  • 41Amade
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych
Attendance:
33,569

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Tyler Adams.

Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Ermin Bicakcic.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer following a set piece situation.

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Kerem Demirbay is caught offside.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Reiss Nelson replaces Joelinton.

Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.

Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).

Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Kévin Augustin with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Matheus Cunha.

Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig).

Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai replaces Ishak Belfodil.

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Hand ball by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Florian Grillitsch tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund23166157253254
2Bayern Munich23163451262551
3B Mgladbach23134642251743
4RB Leipzig23126542202242
5Wolfsburg2311573830838
6Frankfurt23107644281637
7B Leverkusen2311394135636
8Hoffenheim23810545331234
9Werder Bremen238873834432
10Hertha Berlin238873533232
11Mainz238692636-1030
12Düsseldorf2384112742-1528
13Freiburg236983438-427
14Schalke2365122535-1023
15Augsburg2346133245-1318
16Stuttgart2344151951-3216
17Hannover2335152050-3014
18Nuremberg2327141848-3013
