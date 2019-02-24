Manchester United: Rashford a doubt for next match after being 'kicked' in Liverpool draw

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri was booked for a foul on Marcus Rashford in the second half

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt for their next match after playing injured in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Rashford was forced to stay on for 90 minutes as United used up all their substitutions in the first half.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all went off injured.

"If he plays, I will be surprised," said Solskjaer ahead of the league game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"I have never seen the likes of this before," he added. "Three hamstrings in the first half?"

Solskjaer suggested Rashford's injury was the result of being "kicked" by Liverpool's players after the winger appeared to be hurt following an early challenge from Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool substitute Xherdan Shaqiri was booked late in the game for a poor tackle, while free-kicks were awarded to Rashford following fouls by defenders Andy Robertson and Joel Matip.

"Rashford was kicked. He did his ankle straight away," said Solskjaer. "We should have taken Rashford off as well but we couldn't."

"He was... you can't say targeted but you can say there were quite a few fouls on him, definitely. Normally you would take him off after five minutes. When he went straight through his ankle blew up.

"He wanted to run it off, then Juan [Mata] and Ander [Herrera] came off so we couldn't take the risk taking him off. Hopefully he has not damaged himself too much.

"We played with 10 and a half men," he added. "The fans made up for it and Rashford's attitude made up for it also."