Italian Serie A
Bologna0Juventus1

Bologna 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala scores as Serie A champions win

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has scored more Champions League goals this season (five) than Serie A ones (four)

Unbeaten Serie A leaders Juventus needed a goal from substitute Paulo Dybala to beat Bologna.

The Turin side, who have won the past seven titles, are 16 points above second-placed Napoli, who visit Parma at 17:00 GMT.

Dybala converted from close range after Blaise Matuidi's cross was not cleared properly.

Nicola Sansone almost equalised in injury time, but keeper Mattia Perin tipped his 20-yard shot on the post.

Bologna, who are in the relegation zone, were unfortunate to lose, managing 18 shots to Juventus' six.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who forced a save from Lukasz Skorupski in the closing moments, failed to score in a Serie A away match for the first time since 1 September 2018.

He had scored in his past nine, one short of Giuseppe Signori's Serie A record, set between May 1992 and February 1993.

Line-ups

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 15Mbaye
  • 23Larangeira
  • 18Helander
  • 35Dijks
  • 16PoliSubstituted forDonsahat 78'minutes
  • 5PulgarBooked at 6minsSubstituted forFalcinelliat 85'minutes
  • 20EderaSubstituted forOrsoliniat 52'minutes
  • 21Soriano
  • 10SansoneBooked at 74mins
  • 9Santander

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 3González
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 6Paz
  • 7Orsolini
  • 8Nagy
  • 11Krejci
  • 17Donsah
  • 31Dzemaili
  • 32Svanberg
  • 33Calabresi
  • 91Falcinelli

Juventus

  • 22Perin
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forDybalaat 59'minutes
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forChielliniat 87'minutes
  • 30BentancurBooked at 16mins
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forPjanicat 78'minutes
  • 20Cavaco CanceloBooked at 90mins
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Cáceres
  • 5Pjanic
  • 10Dybala
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 37Spinazzola
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Bologna 0, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bologna 0, Juventus 1.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Booking

João Cancelo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Attempt saved. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Bologna).

Attempt saved. Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Godfred Donsah.

Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Diego Falcinelli replaces Erick Pulgar.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo (Bologna).

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Godfred Donsah replaces Andrea Poli.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Booking

Nicola Sansone (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th February 2019

  • BolognaBologna0JuventusJuventus1
  • SampdoriaSampdoria1CagliariCagliari0
  • ChievoChievo0GenoaGenoa0
  • SassuoloSassuolo1SPALSPAL1
  • ParmaParma17:00NapoliNapoli
  • FiorentinaFiorentina19:30Inter MilanInter Milan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus25223053153869
2Napoli24165342182453
3Inter Milan24144634171746
4AC Milan25129438221645
5Roma25128549331644
6Lazio2411583327638
7Torino2591153022838
8Atalanta25115951361538
9Sampdoria2510694132936
10Fiorentina24811537261135
11Sassuolo2571083540-531
12Parma2485112533-829
13Genoa2578103241-929
14Cagliari2559112136-1524
15SPAL2558122237-1523
16Udinese2457121931-1222
17Empoli2556143048-1821
18Bologna2539131938-1918
19Frosinone2537151949-3016
20Chievo25110141948-2910
View full Italian Serie A table

