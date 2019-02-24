Uzoho wins appeal against one-match ban

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho played for the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has won his appeal against a one-match suspension imposed by the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) for playing with an invalid health certificate.

Uzoho was handed the ban and a fine of €1,000 euros ($1,130) after the CFA upheld an appeal by Apollon Limassol who claimed the 20-year-old played with unauthorised paperwork when making his debut for Anorthosis Famagusta in a game between the two sides earlier this month.

"It's been a tough period, but I only want to concentrate on football now," Uzoho, who missed Saturday's 3-2 win at Ermis, told BBC Sport.

However, his club's appeal over a nine-point deduction was rejected, according to the CFA.

The penalty has seen Anorthosis drop into the bottom half of the 12-team league, which sees six clubs play each other twice more to decide who is relegated.

Uzoho, who has missed three matches since his disputed debut, is now expected to feature in the Cypriot club's fight against the drop.

Nigeria's first choice goalkeeper joined Anorthosis on loan from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna on deadline day in search of regular top-flight football ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Capped 12 times by Nigeria, he played all three matches as the Super Eagles exited the 2018 World Cup in the group stage.

In October 2017, Uzoho became the youngest foreign goalkeeper to ver play in La Liga and marked a memorable debut for Deportivo with a clean sheet.

Uzoho and his representatives have declined to comment further on the situation.