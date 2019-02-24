I'm fully concentrated on Celtic - manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is pursuing his third consecutive Premiership title

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he is focused on his work at the club despite speculation linking him with Leicester City.

Rodgers is pursuing his third consecutive treble with Celtic, having won seven out of seven trophies since moving to Glasgow in 2016.

Leicester sacked Claude Puel on Sunday, after a fifth defeat in six games.

"My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic," Rodgers said.

The Celtic manager was speaking to BBC Scotland Sportsound before his side's Premiership game against Motherwell, with Celtic looking to stretch their lead at the top over second-placed Rangers to eight points.

"I've been stood here for two and a half years and I've been asked similar questions, my message is always very, very clear, I'm very concentrated on the game," Rodgers said.

"We're in really good form and my concentration is fully on getting the three points [against Motherwell]."

'Brendan Rodgers is not going anywhere right now' - analysis

Former Celtic and Southampton striker Scott McDonald

It will be interesting to see what [Leicester] do until the end of the season because Brendan Rodgers is not going anywhere right now.

If Leicester put in a caretaker-manager for the rest of the season, then you're always going to ask the question as to what's going to happen at the end of the season with Brendan Rodgers. He's going to keep being asked about that.

Celtic supporters are going to have to live with that and hope that he stays. He would do an excellent job down there, with his style of play, and they have funds. It's a question of how worn down he is by this Celtic job; being an Old Firm manager can do that.

Former Celtic goalkeeper and Sportsound pundit Pat Bonner

Any manager, Brendan Rodgers included, would be interested in that type of job. It takes you back into the Premier League, it's well paid and they have the capabilities of challenging for Europe.

Whether he would give up this job for it is the big question. He's well paid also, he's in Europe also, he's winning trophies, he's a God as far the fans are concerned. Ten in a row is sitting there for him.

Is that relationship with the board and [chief executive] Peter Lawwell as solid as it seems? Or is there still that throwback to the summer when that relationship wasn't good? Brendan was promised things, they didn't happen, and they didn't get into the Champions League.

Everybody knows he needs to strengthen in the summer. He's a great developer of young players but Celtic need more than that, and that takes money.