Bolton Wanderers owner agrees deal to sell club

Bolton owner Ken Anderson in the stands
In January, Bolton owner Ken Anderson admitted that the club "needs someone with greater financial resources than I have"

Bolton Wanderers says an "agreement in principle" has been reached for owner Ken Anderson to sell the club.

Anderson owns 94.5% of club through his Inner Circle company and said in January that he was "doing his utmost" to find a buyer amid fan protests.

The Championship side are scheduled to appear in the High Court on 20 March after being issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

"A period of due diligence has now begun," said a Bolton statement.

"Once this process has been completed and the requirements of the EFL have been satisfied a further announcement will be made to supporters."

Bolton were beaten 2-1 by Leeds United on Saturday which left them second-from-bottom of the Championship and four points from safety.

