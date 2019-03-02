Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Dundee Utd15:30Inverness CT
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Inverness CT

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee United have beaten Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Championship once this season with their other two encounters this term ending in draws.
  • Caley Thistle last played United in the Scottish Cup in 2014, losing 5-0 at home.
  • The Tangerines last reached the semi-finals in 2016, a year after Inverness CT's most recent last-four appearances.
  • The past eight meetings of Dundee United and Inverness in all competitions have each featured a maximum of two goals.
  • Half of the past 12 encounters have ended in draws.

